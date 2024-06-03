KU Inks MoU with Bourntec Solutions

According to the University's curriculum and Bourntec's needs, the company would provide students with training in GIS and related fields and open doors to long-term job opportunities, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:24 PM

Warangal: Kakatiya University’s Department of Geology and Bourntec Solutions Private Limited, Hyderabad on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of the university-industry cooperation programme.

The agreement was signed by Kakatiya University Registrar P Malla Reddy and Bourntec Solutions Chief Growth Officer G Yugender Reddy, in the presence of in-charge Vice-Chancellor Vakati Karuna at the secretariat. Department of Geology Head R Mallikarjuna Reddy informed that under the terms of the MoU, Bourntec Solutions would collaborate with the university to provide teaching staff and students with training in cutting-edge GIS technology.

Also Read Separate Telangana achieved through struggle not at the mercy of Delhi bosses

According to the University’s curriculum and Bourntec’s needs, the company would provide students with training in GIS and related fields and open doors to long-term job opportunities, he said.

The training and internship programme would begin with the start of the MSc Geology 3rd semester and would continue until the end of the fourth semester, he said, adding that Bourntec would select the required number of students for the internship programme following the training.

During the internship programme, students would be paid a stipend of Rs. 7,000 for the first 12 months, he said, adding that Bourntec would collaborate with the University to build a long-term employment strategy to support M.Sc. Geology students.