BRS leaders placed under house arrest ahead of Revanth’s visit to Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 11:56 AM

Warangal: With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visiting Warangal on Saturday, several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have been placed under house arrest.

The BRS leaders have been raising objections over the Congress government’s plans to remove Kakatiya Thoranam from the State Emblem. This apart, they have also found fault with the government for attempting to rename the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park as Warangal Textile Park.

Fearing that student organisations would stage protests demanding filling of two lakh jobs and implementation of the poll promises made to the unemployed youth, ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, already a few student leaders from Kakatiya University were taken into preventive custody on Friday night.

The BRS leaders are also objecting to the Congress leaders’ proposals for preparing a new master plan for Warangal city. Already, a master plan was prepared in the past by the BRS government and conducting fresh surveys would require a lot of time and delay execution of different development works, the BRS have been contending.

BRS leader A Rakesh Reddy, who has been placed under house arrest, condemned the Congress government’s dictatorial administration. The Congress government claims about delivering ‘Praja Palana’, but why people are being arrested and restricted from approaching the elected public representatives, he asked.

“We demand Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to give clarity on the State government’s plans to remove Kakatiya Thoranam from the official State Emblem,” Rakesh Reddy demanded.

He also demanded that the Chief Minister should tender an unconditional apology for his remarks that Kakatiya thoranam was a symbol of dictatorship. In case if the government fails to clarify on the issue, protests would be staged in front of all the Congress leaders’ residences. Any attempts to hurt our self respect would not be tolerated, he added.