Kakatiya University sets up panel to save land from encroachment

The seven member committee has been asked to solve the varsity land issues and take steps for the construction of the compound

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 12:25 PM

Warangal: Amid allegations of encroachment of Kakatiya University (KU) land by some individuals, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Vakati Karuna constituted a seven member committee to conduct a comprehensive land survey to investigate encroachments of university land.

Social Sciences Dean T Manohar has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Former Development Officer and SDLDCE Director V Ranchandram, University College Principal Suresh Lal, Legal Cell Director M Srinivas, Development Officer N Vasudeva Reddy, KU Engineer P Ramaiah and Buildings Division Superintendent M Sunilkumar have been appointed as members.

The seven member committee has been asked to solve the varsity land issues and take steps for the construction of the compound. The State government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of a seven-km compound around the varsity. As per revenue records, about 673.12 acres were acquired for setting up the university and of them, 188.28 acres were acquired in the suburb of Kumarpally, 309.20 acres in Lashkar Singaram and 175.14 acres in Palivelpula.

According to university authorities, land encroachment took place mainly in survey number 229 in Kumarpally, survey number 32 in Lashkar Singaram and survey numbers 412, 413 and 414 in Palivelpula area. The university authorities would shortly issue notices to all the persons involved in the encroachment of the university land.

In 2021, under the direction of the then Hanamkonda Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, the officials of the Survey and Land Records conducted a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of the university land and issued notices to 17 persons. However, nothing much happened.

After the Congress came to power, once again the issue of KU land encroachment came up, and the government asked the university to conduct a fresh survey and take action against the encroachers.