30 crore Indians suffer from some form of allergy, says Dr Nageshwar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar speaking to press people at his clinic in Hanamkonda Sunday.

Warangal: Stating that an estimated 30 crore people of India are suffering from some form of allergy, noted allergist and immunologist Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar said that the patients should not neglect the allergies as they would lead to death in some cases.

Addressing a press conference here in Hanamkonda on Sunday, Dr Nageshwar said that lakhs of allergic sufferers go through the same situation with a varied intensity of suffering. “They are honestly innocent and ignorant of the cause of their suffering. They land up with simple antihistamine treatment for immediate relief, but sooner they witness the repeated occurrence of allergic manifestations. Trained experts to treat allergic conditions are very few in India. Till date, there are around 300 qualified practitioners of allergic disorders in India, passed out from prestigious institutions like CMC Vellore where rigorous training is imparted to the doctors in the super-specialist course,” he said.

“In two Telugu speaking States, there are around three crore allergy patients, but the number of qualified, dedicated, core practitioners of allergy and immunological disorders is pathetically not more than four. This imbalance of patients versus doctors/specialists is a bane to the common man and the speciality of allergy and immunological disorders in India,” Dr Nageshwar said.

“In terms of percentage, allergy patients broadly comprise Dust Allergies (40 percent ), Allergic urticaria (35 percent ), Allergic Rhinitis (30 percent), Food Allergies (25 percent), Allergic Asthma (20 percent) and two percent Drug Allergies,” said Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, who is also a sleep disorder specialist and pulmonologist. He claimed that several foreign nationals including the citizens of the USA visit his hospital in Hyderabad. Dr Nageshwar

“People not only from different regions of India but patients from America, Oman, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Somalia, Australia, South Africa etc., arrive at the centre of excellence every week in Hyderabad. He said that he would be available twice (Saturday and Sunday) in a week in Warangal (Hanamkonda).