30 per cent fitment announced for TS govt employees, teachers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced 30 per cent fitment for all the government employees and teachers under the 11th Pay Revision Commission. The orders will come into force with effect from April 1, 2021. The superannuation age also has been increased for employees and teachers up to 61 years.

The announcement will benefit around 9.17 lakh employees working the State in terms of salary hike. Unlike the previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the State government has decided to implement the PRC recommendations to contract and outsourcing employees, homeguards, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, SERP employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV and SSA employees, grant-in-aid, work charged and daily wage employees.

Further, the Chief Minister increased the gratuity at retirement for the employees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. He also decided to reduce the age limit for providing the additional quantum pension of 15 per cent for the employees from 75 years to 70 years. It was decided to provide family pension to the bereaved family of employees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme, in case of untimely death of the employee. The government will soon take up inter-district transfers for government employees who are spouses.

