30-year-old man shoots self in Delhi’s Rohini

By PTI Updated On - 4 July 2024, 04:33 PM

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in Rohini on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Thakur, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 8.40 am at the KN Katju Marg police station regarding a person dying of a gunshot injury in the Sector 17 area.

When the police team reached the spot, they found Thakur lying on the staircase of a building. They rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

Police said that a suicide note was recovered from the place of the incident, which is being examined, and further inquiry into the matter is underway.