Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Deccan Dynamos secure victory

Deccan Dynamos secured a 2-0 victory over Shastri FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League match.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 11:31 PM

Deccan Dynamos secured a 2-0 victory over Shastri FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League match.

Hyderabad: Deccan Dynamos secured a 2-0 victory over Shastri FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Saturday. For the winners, Balaji and Ashim scored in the 51st and 91st minutes of the game.

Results: Deccan Dynamos FC 2 (Balaji 51’, Ashim 91’) bt Shastri FC 0.