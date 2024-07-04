Illness drives elderly man to end life in Asifabad

Gangaiah(65), ends life by hanging in his house as he was depressed over his prolonged illness at Kushnepalli village in Bejjur mandal on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:22 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 65-year-old man died by suicide as he was depressed over his prolonged illness at Kushnepalli village in Bejjur mandal on Thursday.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector Vikram said that Nayini Gangaiah was found hanging in his house.

Gangaiah was upset after being diagnosed with some disease and resorted to the drastic step when none was present.

His wife, Vimala, a farm laborer, returned to find her husband hanging to the ceiling of their house.