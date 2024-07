Class 7 student dies of heart stroke in Kothagudem

The boy, Tejavath Harikrishna (13), was studying in a private school here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 11:30 PM

Kothagudem: A Class 7 student died of a heart stroke here on Saturday.

The boy, Tejavath Harikrishna (13), was studying in a private school here. As he complained of chest pain, he was rushed to Government General Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

It was said the boy had a hole in the heart and had undergone a heart surgery in the past.