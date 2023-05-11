301 candidates get placement in job mela in Mancherial

Nine companies took part in the drive in Mancherial, while 720 unemployed candidates attended the mela

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Students take part in a job mela held on the premises of Sriharsha Degree College in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: As many as 301 candidates got placements during a mega job mela organized by Sriharsha Degree College in collaboration with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on the premises of the institution on Thursday. MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the participants, Rao said lakhs of youngsters were able to find employment opportunities with the unprecedented growth of the software sector in Hyderabad. Palle Bhumesh, chairman of Sriharsha Degree College said nine companies took part in the drive, while 720 unemployed candidates attended the mela.

