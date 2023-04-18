Beautification of junctions begin in Mancherial town

The much-awaited beautification of four important junctions on two-kilometre main road of the district centre has finally begun

Graphical representation of beautification of Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta in Mancherial

Mancherial: The much-awaited beautification of four important junctions on two-kilometre main road of the district centre has finally begun, with the aim being a facelift for the town and to end traffic congestion. The works are being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.4 crore.

Mancherial municipal engineer Madhukar told ‘Telangana Today’ that a fountain, sculptures and greenery would be installed at IB Chowk, Bellampalli Chowrashta, Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta and the TTD Kalyana Mandapam Chowrasta as part of the beautification project.

Grants were already earmarked. The work commenced 20 days ago and a deadline of six months has been fixed to finish the works. The junctions would get an attractive makeover, he said.

While a statue of Buddha was going to be featured in the centre of the junction at Bellampalli Chowrasta, the junction at Laxmi Talkies would have four statues of horses.

A water fountain would to be installed in the centre of the junction at TTD Kalyana Mandapam. The existing statue of BR Ambedkar has been retained in the middle of the junction at IB Chowk.

The beautification works were expected to be started last year. But, they were delayed due to different reasons. With locals requesting the authorities of the municipality to take steps to expedite the works as the junctions were located on the main road of the town and pointing out that the widening of the junctions had already resulted in inconvenience to motorists, the officials have now launched the project.

Meanwhile, conversion of the irrigation tank Ramuni Cheruvu into a mini tank bund is being executed. The tank is being developed spending Rs.3.5 crore.

Silt was removed from the bed of the tank, while work on strengthening of the bund, railing and Bathukamma ghats has already been taken up.

About 50 percent of the works were complete and the bund would be thrown open to the public by the end of this summer, authorities of the civic body said.