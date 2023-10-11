| 33 Year Old Woman With Multiple Complications Gives Birth Safely At Kims

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Gynecologists and obstetricians at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) enabled a 33-year-old woman with a history of health complications including miscarriage, severe bleeding and shock, to safely deliver a baby.

The woman approached the hospital with multiple complications including AV (Arteries and Vessels) malformation supply blood to the uterus, Dr. Vasundhara Cheepurupalli, senior gynecologist and obstetrician, said.

Under the care of Dr Vasundhara and supervision of interventional radiologist, Dr Rupesh, she underwent a corrective procedure for the main blood vessel that goes into the uterus to stop bleeding.

“After ensuring that the patient has regained her normal menstrual cycle, we told her that there was a possibility of getting pregnant again as per her wish. The pregnancy period was filled with many ups and downs. A baby with a healthy weight of 2.5 kg was born. The mother and child were discharged in good condition,” Dr Vasundhara said.