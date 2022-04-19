346 abandoned vehicles to be auctioned in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police has decided to auction 346 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types accumulated at the Moinabad police station ground under the Commissionerate limits.

Any person having any objection or claim ownership of these vehicles may file applications before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and claim the vehicles within six months, from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said in a press release.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N.Vishnu, Inspector (9490617317) and on the website www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.

