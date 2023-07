| 35 Year Old Man Dies By Suicide In Medak District

35-year-old man dies by suicide in Medak district

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Area Hospital Ramayamept for postmortem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational Image

Medak: A 35-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, at Nizampet Mandal headquarters on Tuesday morning.

P Srikanth (35) of Nizampet, police said, was struggling with financial issues which could have provoked him to resort to the extreme step.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Area Hospital Ramayamept for postmortem. Investigation is on.