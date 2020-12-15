350 colleges take part in Mahindra varsity’s research meet

Over 150 research papers were submitted for presentation at MURS2020

Hyderabad: Over 350 participants from engineering colleges across India took part in Mahindra University’s third annual R&D showcase, the Mahindra University Research Symposium (MURS). Due to the pandemic, it was totally a virtual symposium.

Over 150 research papers were submitted for presentation at MURS2020, out of which 60 were selected after review for presentation under different tracks like oral, poster and prototype presentation – all around the symposium theme ‘Sustainable Development’. All categories of students – UG, PG and PhD had submitted papers.

The Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University Dr Yajulu Medury inaugurated MURS and there were brief addresses by the Dean Academics Dr Bishnu Pal, and the Dean Research Dr Arya Kumar Bhattacharya. The event was coordinated by a faculty team consisting of Dr Jayasri Dontabhaktuni (Lead), Dr Gomathi Anandhanatarajan, Dr Prafulla Kalapatapu, Dr Venkata Dr Dilip Kumar Pasupuleti, and Dr Prasad Pokkunuri. The colleges that participated in the MURS included IIT Roorkee, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, NIT Warangal, SRM IST, VIT, NIT Surathkal, IIT Bhubaneswar, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge & Technologies, Maturi Venkata Subba Rao Engineering College, Punjab University, IIT Hyderabad etc, a press release said.

