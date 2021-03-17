36 students test positive for Covid at residential school in Hyderabad

The girls who tested Covid positive have been advised to remain in isolation for the next one week

Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Around 36 students of residential school at LB Nagar have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The Hyderabad district Covid surveillance teams are in the process of completing Covid tests for all the students, faculty members and other non-teaching staff in the school.

The girls who tested Covid positive have been advised to remain in isolation for the next one week.

