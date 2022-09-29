36th National Games: Telangana netball team in summit clash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State men’s netball team sailed into the final after stunning hosts Gujarat in the on-going 36th National Games in Gujarat on Thursday.

The State team staved off a stiff challenge from the hosts to record a close two-point victory with 55-53 scorelines in the semifinals. In the first quarter, Gujarat took a two-point lead at 15-13. In the second quarter, both teams fought well and scored 15 points each to end the first half at 30-28.

After the change of ends, Telangana team bounced back in the third quarter scoring 17 points to take a three points lead at 42-45. In the last quarter, the hosts scored 11 points, while Telangana managed to score 10 points to record a two point victory.