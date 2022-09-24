Table Tennis: Telangana’s Sreeja pockets silver at 36th National Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana paddler and second seed Akula Sreeja settled for silver in the women’s singles of the 36th National Games at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Indoor Stadium, Surat, Gujarat on Saturday.

The national champion lost to Sutirtha Mukherjee of West Bengal 1-4 (8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 14-12, 9-11) in the gold medal match.

Earlier in the mixed doubles final, the Telangana pair of Sreeja and S Fidel R Snehit went down fighting against Gujarat’s Manush Shah and Krittwika Sinha Roy 0-3 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6) to finish the second best. Sreeja was also part of TS women’s team that won the bronze medal.

Speaking on the State paddlers’ performance, coach Somnath Ghosh said, “Things didn’t go in our favour today. We are going home with a few medals and a lot of lessons. We will work on them.”

Results:

Men’s Singles: Final: Harmeet Desai (GUJ) bt Soumyajit Ghosh (HAR) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7, 11, 11-8; Women’s Singles: Final: Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Sreeja Akula (TS) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9; Men’s Doubles: Ronit Bhanja/Jeet Chandra (WB) bt Arjun Ghosh/Anirban Ghosh (WB) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.Women’s Doubles: Final: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (WB) bt Kushi Viswanath/Yashaswini Ghropade (Kar) 11-8, 11-5, 13-11.Mixed Doubles: Final: Manush Shah/Krittwika Sinha Roy (GUJ) bt SFidel R Snehit/Sreeja Akula (TS) 11-8, 11-5, 11-6.