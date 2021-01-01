387 drunk driving cases registered in Rachakonda

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police booked 387 cases for drunk driving during a special drive across the commissionerate on New Year eve. Officials said the ‘Zero Death’ target during the celebrations was achieved this year.

A special drive against drunken driving was held at 24 various points apart from 40 speed control points to prevent road crashes at all important and major junctions and accident prone spots. Police said 247 persons were also booked for driving in rash and negligent manner while 6,049 cases were booked under various heads of the Motor Vehicle Act in Rachakonda limits. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the officers and staff for their combined efforts in preventing road crashes.

