500 drivers booked in Hyderabad for New Year eve drunk driving

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked around 500 cases against drunk drivers during a special drive against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. The drive was conducted from Thursday night to Friday morning at various places under the Hyderabad Police limits.

Traffic Police officials said many vehicles were seized which were further shifted to police stations, including bikes and cars. The persons caught during the drive will have to undergo counselling at Traffic Training Institutes. They will also be produced before court which may sentence them to imprisonment and impose fines as well.

Sources said about 100 special teams conducted the special enforcement at 25 various traffic divisions. “All the vehicles were detained and the persons will have to face prosecution,” police said.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the checks were pre-planned to make sure that no drunk driver escaped. Elaborate bandobast was made at all important junctions with special focus on areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Ameerpet and other elite areas.

Over 20,000 vehicles were checked under Hyderabad Police limits alone.

