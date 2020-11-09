4.23 lakh tonnes paddy procured in TS so far

As per directions of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, the authorities are making arrangements to set up total 6,491 procurement centres across the State for the benefit of farmers

Hyderabad: The State government has purchased about 4.23 lakh tonnes paddy through 3,074 paddy procurement centres established across the State as on Monday. As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the authorities are making arrangements to set up total 6,491 procurement centres across the State for the benefit of farmers.

In a meeting with the officials of the Civil Supplies department and Food Corporation of India along with the rice millers here, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the State government was ready to purchase fine variety paddy from farmers and arrangements are being made accordingly. He urged farmers not to sell their fine variety produce at a lower price.

He suggested that they bring quality grain without immature, shrunken and shrivelled grains to get remunerative price.

“Of the total 4.23 lakh tonnes procured so far, about 93,000 tonnes is fine variety paddy and the remaining 3.3 lakh tonnes is coarse variety paddy. Farmers need not worry as the State government is ready to buy discoloured grain due to damage caused by heavy rains,” the Minister said.

Kamalakar urged the millers to cooperate with the State government and ensure smooth procurement of paddy in the State. Following requests from millers, he took up their issues including transportation problem with FCI general manager Ashwin Kumar Gupta and resolved them.

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, commissioner Anil Kumar, millers and other officials were also present.

