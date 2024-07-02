Paddy procurement: Probe initiated into swindling of Rs.12 lakh in Mancherial

The officials said that the cost of the produce was released and steps would be taken to ensure the farmers get it at the earliest, ending the confusion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 07:53 PM

The officials said that the cost of the produce was released and steps would be taken to ensure the farmers get it at the earliest, ending the confusion.

Mancherial: A probe was initiated into the alleged swindling of Rs.12 lakh committed by an agent in purchasing paddy produce from farmers in Jannaram mandal.

Officials of the cooperative department said an agent procured 600 quintals of paddy from 14 farmers who did not have land titles, but recorded data on the name of farmers who had pattadar passbooks to facilitate payment of the cost. He said the producers initially agreed for this but later suspected the agent due to delay in payment of the money. The officials said that the cost of the produce was released and steps would be taken to ensure the farmers get it at the earliest, ending the confusion.

The farmers staged a protest in front of a primary agriculture cooperative society carrying pesticide boxes demanding release of the cost and seeking action against the agent at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal on Monday.