Paddy sown in 50 lakh acres in Telangana, says CS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said paddy was sown in 50 lakh acres across the State against 44 lakh acres sown last year. Sufficient urea and other fertilizers was available in all mandals and their distribution should be monitored regularly the District Collectors on a daily basis, she said at a meeting with officials here on Tuesday.

Seasonal diseases

The Chief Secretary directed officials to take effective measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the current monsoon season. In order to prevent the spread of these diseases, people should be sensitized and fogging, anti-larvae operations and household health surveys should be conducted. Round the clock help lines and rapid response teams should be set up in all the district centres, she said.

Dharani

The Chief Secretary directed District Collectors to focus on resolving Dharani complaints. More than 57,000 applications were solved in the last two and a half years and steps should be taken to address all the pending applications, she said.

Employee Transfers

The Chief Secretary said the exercise of employee transfers should be completed by July 20. She informed that the details of vacancies were announced department wise and the process of transfers should be completed transparently as per the government rules and regulations.