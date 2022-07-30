4 Lesser-Known facts about the Kung Fu Legend Bruce Lee

Hyderabad: Martial arts legend Bruce Lee hardly needs any introduction as he is idolized by many across the globe. He was suave beyond description and his talent was a sight to behold. Bruce Lee is the progenitor of Jeet Kune Do – a hybrid form of martial arts.

An old interview of Bruce Lee is making rounds on the internet. In this video, he revealed some interesting facts that the world is unaware of.

Here let’s see those interesting facts.

Bruce Lee was born in San Francisco

Most people are unaware of the fact that Bruce Lee was born in San Francisco. Many still believe that he was born in Hong Kong.

Studies Philosophy

Bruce Lee went to college in the United States and studied Philosophy at the University of Washington

Acted in Hong Kong motion pictures

He forayed into movies at the age of six; acted in Hong Kong motion pictures as a child artist.

Said Kung Fu was more lethal than Karate and Jiu-Jitsu

When the interviewer asked him about the best form of Oriental fighting, he said, “In my opinion, Kung Fu is pretty good.”

‘’Kung Fu originated in China. It is the ancestor of Karate and Jiu-Jitsu. It is more of a complete system and it’s more fluid,’’ he added.

He also drew an analogy between a glass of water and Kung Fu when the interviewer asked him to do so.

He said, “Water is the softest substance in the world, but yet it can penetrate the hardest rock or anything, granite, you name it.

He further said, “Water also is insubstantial. By that I mean you cannot grasp or hold it. You cannot punch it or hold it.”

He also showed some Kung Fu movements and spoke articulately about each of his different moves in the video.

