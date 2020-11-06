4-yr-old boy killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

The bike driven by his father along with four of his family members met with an accident at Medchal check-post

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy Hemanth died when the bike driven by his father along with four of his family members met with an accident at Medchal check-post on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred when the father, Mahesh, who was riding the bike along with his wife Anitha, mother Balamma, daughter Sanatana Keerthana and son Hemanth, was travelling towards Konthanpally at Shivampet in Medak district from Bollarum.

The police said Mahesh lost control of his bike while driving and rammed into a lorry that was parked on the roadside near a hotel at Medchal check-post. Hemanth, who was sitting on the fuel tank, fell down from it and suffered serious head injury and died while being shifted to a nearby hospital.

