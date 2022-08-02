40 RPF riders embark on 1,700 km motorcycle rally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: A contingent of 40 Railway Protection Force (RPF) riders including two women on 20 motorcycles have embarked on an arduous journey of nearly 1,700 kilometres from Hyderabad to New Delhi, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations here on Monday.

The RPF motorcycle rally, flagged off at Necklace Road by General Manager (in charge), South Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain on Monday, will cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and will reach the National Police Memorial, New Delhi on August 11.

The special motorcycle rally is being fully supported by the SCR. “The motorcycle rally will spread the message of our freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. Railways played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle. In those days, except for Railways, there was no other reliable mode of travel and communication.

The Railways were the only means of transport. The railways have literally witnessed the entire freedom struggle of India,” SCR, GM (in charge) Arun Kumar Jain, said. Senior officials from SCR and RPF were present on the occasion.