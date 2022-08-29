400-meter running track will be ready soon in Siddipet: Harish Rao

Harish Rao has vowed to provide infrastructure facilities to train and organise competitions for all kinds of sports in Siddipet in the coming days

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that they will develop a 400-meter running track in Siddipet shortly. Addressing the sportspersons and coaches during the national sports day celebrations organised at Komaticheruvu on Monday, the Minister has vowed to provide infrastructure facilities to train and organise competitions for all kinds of sports in Siddipet in the coming days. Rao has flagged off a 2K Run conducted on the eve of national sports day at the necklace road along the Komaticheruvu.

Underlining the importance of sports in day-to-day life, he said that people were slowly understanding the importance of yoga, meditation and regular exercises. Since Telangana was created, Rao said that the government has built a cricket stadium, football ground, volleyball ground, and other facilities. He has presented mementos to sportspersons from Siddipet and their coaches who excelled in State and national level competitions. MLC Ragotham Reddy, Siddipet Sports Club Convenor Pala Sairam,and others were present.

