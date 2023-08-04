4,000 runners to participate in Siddipet Half Marathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Siddipet: The Siddipet Half Marathon has received an overwhelming response with 4,000 runners registering to participate in different running events being conducted as part of the Half Marathon. The Half Marathon will be conducted on August 6 at 6 am.

While 350 enrolled for the Half Marathon (21 KM), 550 and 3,100 respectively enrolled for a 10-K Run and 5-K Run respectively. T-shirts and other running materials were distributed to participants on Friday morning by Commissioner of Police N Swetha at the Government Degree College in Siddipet. The distribution will continue on Saturday morning as well.

The Commissioner called upon participants to strictly follow guidelines issued by organisers. The half-marathon winners in both men’s and women’s categories will be presented Rs.50,000, Rs.25,000 and Rs.10,000 respectively as prize money. The 10-K run winners will get Rs.25,000, Rs.10,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively for the first three positions in both men’s and women’s categories. The 5-K run winners will get Rs.15,000, Rs.10,000 and Rs.5,000 as prize money in both women’s and men’s categories. The rest will be given certificates mentioning their position in the running event.

The Half Marathon will commence from Government Degree College, Siddipet and end on the Ranganayaka Sagar bund while the 10-K Run and 5 K Run will commence on the Ranganayaka Sagar bund.