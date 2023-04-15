Hyderabad: AFS Hakimpet holds 10km marathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Air Force Station (AFS) Hakimpet here on Saturday organized a 10km marathon marking the 104th birth anniversary of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.

The run flagged off by AFS Hakimpet Air Officer Commanding Air Commodore Pankaj Jain was aimed at commemorating the accomplishments of the legendary officer and also encouraging the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship amongst the AFS personnel.

The air warriors and their families participated in the marathon in which winners were awarded prizes.

