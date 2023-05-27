Hyderabad: SEMI organises Marathon and Cyclathon

This year marks Society for Emergency Medicine India’s 25th year of promoting emergency medicine specialty in India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Emergency Medicine Day emergency doctors from the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), Telangana state chapter, organized a triple marathon at Necklace Road on Saturday.

This trio of a bicycle run, a 5km run, and a 10km run was organized to raise awareness of emergency medical care in Telangana State with the slogan ‘Every Second Matters in Saving a Life’. This year marks SEMI’s 25th year of promoting emergency medicine specialty in India.

The Run was flagged off by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav Along with Takallapalli Ravinder Rao, MLC at the Thrill City. The marathon and cyclathon started and ended at Sanjeeviah Park.

“‘Every Second Matters in Saving a Life’ and that this applies not only to medical staff working in the hospitals but also all common citizens,” said Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, President of SEMI Telangana.