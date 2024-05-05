403rd ”Prakash Purab” of Guru Teg Bahadurji celebrated with gaiety, devotion in Hyderabad

The event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad where hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faith participated in the 'Vishaal Deewan'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: The 403rd Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji, was celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, on Sunday.

The GSGSS Sitafalmandi, Prabhandak Committee, President, S Pratap Singh Osahan and General Secretary S Jaswinder Singh and other committee members said the congregation began at 10.30 am and continued up to 3.30 pm.

Well known Ragi Jathas, Bhai Jaspal Singhji from Delhi, Bhai Jagdev Singhji, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and others specially invited for the occasion recited Gurbani Keertans and delivered Gurbani Vichar. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru Ka Langar was served to all the devotees.