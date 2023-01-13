42 teams formed for conducting Kanti Velugu camps in Mancherial: Collector

Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that 42 special teams were formed to carry out different services under the second edition of Kanti Velugu programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Collector Bharati Hollikeri reviews arrangements for the second edition of Kanti Velugu in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that 42 special teams were formed to carry out different services under the second edition of Kanti Velugu programme slated for January 18.

At a review meeting on Friday, she said ten types of publicity material was already dispatched to primary centres across the district.

As many as 270 flex banners, 2.66 lakh pamphlets, 2.66 lakh invitations, 3 lakh handbooks, 2 lakh patient folders, 42 AR machines, 36,877 reading glasses, 45 eye sight testing boxes, 40 kits were already sent to the centres.

The IAS officer further said the programme would be conducted in 310 gram panchayats and 174 wards in towns. She earlier took part in a Tele-Conference held by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari from Hyderabad.

Santhi directed Bharati to take steps to prepare a list of beneficiaries in villages and urban parts. She told Bharati to depute a special officer in every mandal.

Additional Collectors Madusudhan Naik, Rahul, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu, Kanti Velugu Nodal Officer Dr Fayaz Khan, ophthalmologist Dr Saritha, mass media officer Bukka Venkaeshwarlu and many other officials were present.