| Telangana Cm Kcr To Launch Kanti Velugu Second Phase In Khammam On Jan 18

Telangana: CM KCR to launch ‘Kanti Velugu’ second phase in Khammam on Jan 18

The Rs 200 crore initiative, which will feature mass eye screening camps across Telangana, will cover 1.50 crore individuals and in the process distribute 55 lakh free eye glasses and medicines for the beneficiaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the second phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam at 1 pm on January 18.

The Rs 200 crore initiative, which will feature mass eye screening camps across Telangana, will cover 1.50 crore individuals and in the process distribute 55 lakh free eye glasses and medicines for the beneficiaries.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said eye screening camps will formally start in all the districts after the Chief Minister launches the initiative in Khammam.

In a review meeting here on Thursday, he directed the District Collectors to ensure arrangements were complete for the smooth functioning of Kanti Velugu camps, which will be held in 16,533 different locations.

Medical equipment needed for the camps, reading glasses and medicines that will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries, will reach the camps by Friday, Harish Rao said.

“Awareness campaigns on the need to attend the eye screening camps must be taken up at the local level in a big way. The first phase of Kanti Velugu was conducted in eight months but we intend to complete the second phase in 100 working days,” Harish Rao said.