425 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries in Sangareddy on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

TS Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prbahkar examining the arrangements at 2BHK colony in Sanagreddy on Tuesday

Sangareddy: As many as 425 double-bedroom houses will be handed over to beneficiaries in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) Chairman Chintha Prabhakar, Collector A Sharat, and other officials and elected representatives will hand over the 2BHK houses in Sangareddy and Kandi mandals on Wednesday.

A day before the programme, Chintha Prabhakar visited the 2BHK colonies in Sangareddy and Kandi to examine the arrangements. While the beneficiaries in Sangareddy will be given 329 2BHK houses, the beneficiaries in Kandi will be handed over 96 2BHK houses. The 2-BHK colony in Sangareddy was built along the Narsapur road near MNR Medical College while the Kandi colony was built along the Bangalore by-pass road near RTA office.

Prabhakar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to see every homeless person live in a respectable home in the State. Apart from building houses, he said the State government had also provided all basic infrastructure facilities in the colony.