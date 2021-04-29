44 lakh individuals vaccinated in Telangana so far

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A total of 44 lakh individuals have received the first and second dose of Covid vaccine and in the next few couple of months, Telangana must be able to complete the vaccination of all those who fall under the priority age groups category, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao, said on Wednesday.

“We are taking all necessary steps to vaccinate individuals aged between 18 years and 44 years who will be vaccinated from May 1,” Dr Rao said.

He said that individuals between 18 years and 44 years would be able to register themselves in the COWIN website but slot booking will not be available as many individual States are yet to complete the procurement process of Covid vaccines. “Depending on vaccine availability, they will be able to book a slot. We advise them to register first so that State governments and hospitals will get a fair idea of the demand,” he said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, authorities administered Covid vaccine to 1,08,888 individuals which included 89,650 persons receiving the first dose and 19,238 taking the second dose. According to the vaccine bulletin, so far, 38,48,591 individuals in Telangana received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 5,49,898 individuals have completed their Covid vaccine schedule by receiving their first and second dose.

According to the eVin portal, so far Telangana has received 45,26,460 doses of Covid vaccine, 62,970 doses for army personnel and 7,500 doses as a buffer at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for advanced scheduling. The net amount of vaccine consumed as on Thursday in Telangana is 44,55,990 with a vaccine wastage percentage of 1.29.

