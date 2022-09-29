| 45 Year Old With White Fungus And Loss Of Vision Treated At Maa Ent Hospital

45-year-old with white fungus and loss of vision treated at MAA ENT Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:19 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: The ENT surgeons of MAA ENT Hospital have treated a 45-year-old male patient who was admitted with loss of vision in the right eye.

The patient initially had severe pain in the right eye and headache on right side. On September 10 he had double vision and the next day he started noticing decreased vision on right eye followed with complete vision loss, Chief ENT Surgeon, MAA ENT Hospital, Dr K R Meghanadh, who led the surgery, said.

“CT and MRI showed fungal infection involving the right-side sinuses and right orbit,” Dr Meghanadh said.

The doctors started administering antifungal medications for both white and black fungus and surgically removed infection from all the sinuses and right eye ball socket. “We took cheesy material from sinuses and sent for testing, which revealed that the patient had white fungus,” he said.

Following surgery and anti-fungal medicines, patient improved, regained vision on the right eye and was discharged.