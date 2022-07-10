Hyderabad: 6 cochlear implants in a day at MAA ENT Hospital

Hyderabad: The surgeons at city-based MAA ENT Hospitals have successfully conducted six cochlear implant surgeries to young children in a single day, a press release said.

Led by senior ENT surgeon and MD of MAA ENT Hospitals, Dr . KR Meghanadh, the team of surgeons conducted the implants the children, most of whom were from economically weaker sections.

Following the surgery, usually the cochlear implant sound processor is activated after a period of two-weeks. However, the surgeons successfully switched on the processor in a day or two after the surgery.

All the children will be under the care of the hospital for next 15-months to undergo a series of post-operative therapies including auditory verbal therapies and other training. Doctors said 15-month long support is essential for success of the cochlear implant and improved listening and auditory skills of the children who underwent the surgery.