Majority of IT employees in Hyderabad carry risk of heart diseases, strokes: NIN study

08:48 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: A majority of the IT employees in Hyderabad carry the risk of developing heart diseases, blood pressure, diabetes, strokes and other kinds of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) because of their lifestyle, lack of physical activity and extreme stress at workplaces, a recent study by researchers from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has indicated.

The NIN study on IT employees with an average age of 30 years in Hyderabad, which was published in the international peer reviewed journal ‘Nutrients’ in August 2023, said, “nearly 46 per cent of participants had at least three or more of metabolic risk factors including low HDL level, high waist circumference and elevated levels certain biomarkers linked to higher risk of developing NCDs”.

“Concerns have been rising about the health and wellness of the employees of the IT sector that contributes extensively to the nation’s development. Many of the workers, mainly aged 26 to 35, face these risks for extended periods, which trigger chronic, low-level inflammation. They become susceptible to metabolic syndrome and NCDs”, Dr Hemalatha R, Director, NIN, said.

The study revealed that about half the participants (out of 183) were having Metabolic Syndrome (MetS) which could lead to NCDs. The MetS is defined as the presence of three or more of the five important risk factors including Waist Circumference of 90 cm or more in men, 80 cm or more in women, Triglycerides (TG) levels of 150 mg/dL or more, High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL-C) level of more than 40 mg/dL.

Despite the study’s limited sample size, the findings that nearly a third of participants had MetS underscores the necessity for targeted nutrition-based Workplace Wellness Programs to enhance the well-being of this crucial workforce, the NIN researchers said.

The study also reported that the average sitting time of these employees for more than 8 hours on a regular working day. Only 22 percent employees reached the recommended intentional physical activity duration of at least 150 minutes per week.

“Dietary risk factors like frequent eating out, low consumption fruits and vegetables in daily diet, skipping meals etc were frequently reported among the employees. Perceived stress scores were higher among the senior employees above 30 years of age. The lifestyle risk factors associated with NCDs were seen even among younger employees of less than 30 years age”, said Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu, Scientist F and the lead investigator of the project.

