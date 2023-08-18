| Traffic Restrictions Imposed For Subsidy Cheque Distribution At Lb Stadium On Saturday

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Saturday in view of subsidy cheques distribution

The RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abid Road should avoid LB Stadium main Gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion at A.R. Petrol pump (Public Gardens) towards Nampally station road.

Hyderabad: In view of the distribution of subsidy cheques to the minority beneficiaries at LB Stadium on Saturday between 11am and 5pm, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the city.

Traffic congestion points/diversion points:

*Chapel road – Nampally – B.J.R. Statue – A.R Petrol pump – Hyderabad Traffic Police junction – SBI Gunfoundry – Basheerbagh flyover – Ravindra Bharathi – Hill Fort road – Sujatha High School – Fateh Maidan – Old MLA Quarters – Himayathnagar ‘Y’ junction –

*King Koti and Boggulakunta – Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan – King Koti ‘X’ road – Taj Mahal – Eden Garden – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Abids Circle – Public Gardens – Nampally – KLK Building – Liberty, Lakdi-ka-pul – Iqbal Minar – Himayathnagar – State Assembly – MJ Market – Hyderguda.

Parking places:

VIP vehicles parking – A- Gate, LB Stadium Tennis Court:

Bahadurpura

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Secunderabad

Malakpet

Musheerabad

Nampally

Sanathnagar F- Gate, LB Stadium Nizam College Gate No.4

Amberpet

Goshamahal

Jubilee Hills

Karwan

Khairatabad G- Gate, LB Stadium Public Garden

Any inconvenience in commuting, citizens can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.