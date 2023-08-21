4th medium pacer, backup batter among areas India must prioritise before World Cup, says Karthik

Dinesh Karthik feels identifying the fourth pace option and a backup batter are the two areas that India needs to prioritise during the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup

By PTI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

File Photo

Dubai: Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels identifying the fourth pace option and a backup batter are the two areas that India needs to prioritise during the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup.

While India’s top order will feature skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the pace attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

“There are two areas (India must identify at the Asia Cup). No.1. Who is the fourth medium pacer,” Karthik told the ICC.

“We have Jasprit (Bumrah), we have (Mohammed) Shami and we have (Mohammed) Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth?” “Is it going to be Shardul Thakur? Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?” Considering the middle order, especially the finisher’s slot, Karthik called for rookie Tilak Varma as a viable option, besides keeping Suryakumar Yadav in the fray.

Varma has been named in India’s Asia Cup squad after his stellar show during the T20 series against West Indies, where he finished as India’s highest run-scorer.

“Do we need a left-hander? Do we look at Tilak Varma or is Suryakumar that option as he plays all the sweeps that are available in the game, makes it hard for spinners and is a very good player of spin as well,” Karthik continued.

“So, who is the backup batter. That is the next question.”