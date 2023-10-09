Gill likely to skip match against Afghanistan, will travel with team to Delhi: Source

But the buzz was there that he would stay in Chennai for rest or be at his home in Chandigarh but not at all packed his bag for Delhi

By ANI Published Date - 11:50 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

ANI Photo

Chennai: Team India’s opener Subhman Gill is recovering fast from Dengue, the batsman missed the opener of the ODI World Cup and now he could miss the game against Afghanistan also as he is in the mode of recovering.

But the buzz was there that he would stay in Chennai for rest or be at his home in Chandigarh but not at all packed his bag for Delhi.

A source told ANI, “Subhman Gill is recovering and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi, he will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home Chandigarh for rest we hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next report.”

Earlier, Gill was ruled out of India’s opening match of the ODI World Cup against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan replaced the star Indian opener to pair up with the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma.