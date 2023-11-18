Here’s what Rohit said about Ashwin’s inclusion in squad for finals against Australia

| Heres What Rohit Said About Ashwins Inclusion In The Squad For Finals Against Australia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:27 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Amid the reports suggesting that the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad favours spin, there are talks of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin making an appearance in this crucial match for India against Australia in the World Cup 2023.

During a press conference conducted before the World Cup final match in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma stated, “In this World Cup, we are giving opportunities to all 15 players. We will assess the pitch today and then make decisions accordingly for the final match. I want all 15 players to be available for the match,” said Rohit.

Ashwin, who replaced Axar Patel after the later suffered injury during the Asia Cup, played only a single match in the tournament. He was picked for the World Cup opener match against Australia.