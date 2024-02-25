| 4th Test Trying To Keep In Mind What My Team Needs Says Yashasvi Jaiswal

25 February 2024

Ranchi: Since his Test debut against the West Indies last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a roller-coaster ride in the format, which has now seen him be the leading run-getter in the ongoing series against England.

Jaiswal attributes his good run in Tests to keeping in mind what the needs of his team are in a particular match. “It’s been really nice and really challenging to play on different types of pitches.

“I speak a lot with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma about how I can change my style throughout the innings and try to make sure that I am always playing for the team and what the team needs,” he said in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day three’s play in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

In India’s first innings, Jaiswal made 73 before being bowled by Shoaib Bashir. During the course of his innings, he became only the fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Dilip Sardesai to achieve this momentous feat.

“I love changing my game and I love challenging myself depending on the match situation and what it needs. I am learning every day in net sessions and from talking to my senior players. I look forward to learning all the time. It’s going really well and I am looking forward to the rest of the game. We will give it everything and I will enjoy every part of the game,” he concluded.