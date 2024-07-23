5 key factors to consider when choosing the right mattress for your body type

Your body type or your weight does change the dynamics between you and your mattress. Along with that, we will suggest a mattress that’ll be perfect for your body type.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 05:05 PM

If you think that you can get any mattress available in the market as long as it fits your bed frame, then you’re doing a big damage to your health. Mattress is not just about getting a soft comfortable body recliner to hop on after the end of the day, it has a lot to do with your body requirements. In this article, we will discuss the points that you should keep in mind while choosing the comfortable mattress for your body type.

Factors to Consider while Choosing Mattress for Your Body Type

There can be various parameters to understand your body type. But here what we need to understand is your body weight distribution and your pressure points that’ll help us find your perfect mattress. Along with that your sleeping position also comes into play and changes pressure distribution metrics on your mattress.

People who come on a low or medium weight scale, meaning whose body type is lean, should go for a mattress that feels soft on the surface. Since their body wouldn’t exert a lot of pressure on the mattress a soft mattress would be the most comfortable mattress for them. People who come at the higher side of the body weight should pick a thick mattress that feels medium firm. Since their body weight will exert a lot of pressure on the mattress, a soft mattress is most likely to cause back pain to such individuals. Therefore they should go for a firm mattress that supports their body and gives relief to pressure points. There are a lot of people who tend to sleep on their stomachs. For these people, their body pressure comes on their lumbar spine. They should go for a mattress that provides the least body contouring. A firm or a medium firm mattress would be the most comfortable bed mattress for them. Side Sleepers are the most common type of sleepers in the world. These individuals have their entire body weight on one side of the body, mostly on the shoulders and hips. The most comfortable mattress for them is a medium soft or a medium firm mattress. This type of mattress will help in spinal alignment and also provide support to the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers have their entire body weight and pressure on their lower back. A soft mattress will sink in and cause immense back pain when they wake up. For them, the most comfortable mattress would be a Medium Firm or Firm mattress that’ll provide light body contouring and also adequate support to their body.

Top Most Comfortable Mattresses for Your Body Type

Now that you have understood which type of mattress will suit your body type and sleeping position, let’s see what all options are available for you. And when it comes to options, Sleepwell has a wide range of top most comfortable mattresses, that’ll cater to all your needs and are also available in all various sizes along with customization options. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Gentle Feel Mattresses

Let’s first start with mattresses for people with low or medium weight and side sleepers.

Naturalle 1.0 Mattress

The Naturalle 1.0 Mattress will be the most comfortable. The mattress is made up of a triple-layer Sleepwell Quiltec foam that gives a soft plush surface. Beneath that comes a Natural latex foam that ensures the mattress remains cool and dry and also offers a gentle bounce to the mattress. A layer of Sleepwell’s Resitec foam makes the foam resilient and flexible at the same time giving pressure points and comfort to the body. That’s not all, a rubberized coir and pocket springs make the base of the mattress that provides motion isolation to the mattress and also increases its durability at the same time.

Revital 4.0 Mattress

Next in line of the top most comfortable mattresses is the Revital 4.0 Mattress. The mattress is made up of four different types of foams that are covered with a premium quality European knitted fabric that gives it a luxurious soft surface. The first layer of foam is a profiled Impression and Sleepwell Quiltec foam together that gives a gentle cloud-like feel to the mattress.

The second layer is the impressions foam which contours to the shape of the body and allows even pressure distribution. The third layer is a 3 Zoned Sleepwell Profiled Resitec foam that provides the best body support and also allows for air circulation in and out of the mattress. The last foam is a high-resilience foam that gives the mattress a gentle bounce. An. Engineered side walls and an anti-skid bottom are also attached to the mattress to ensure its durability.

Latex Plus Mattress

The Latex Plus Mattress as the name suggests is made with Sleepwell’s ingenious Latex Plus foam. This foam is engineered to give high resilience to the mattress and at the same time a gentle bouncy surface. Beneath that, comes a layer of profiled Sleepwell Resitec foam that offers the best body contouring. A side wall and an anti-skid bottom fabric hold the foams together and prevent the mattress from sagging making it highly durable.

What makes it a comfortable bed mattress is the top layer of European knitted fabric that gives it a luxurious surface that is also tear-resistant. You can certainly try out these mattresses if you are somebody looking for a soft and gentle mattress that gives comfort to your body type.

Firm and Medium Firm Mattresses

Let’s now take a look at the mattresses that suit best for people who are healthy and come on a higher side of the weight. These mattresses suit those as well who are stomach and back sleepers.

Pocket Spring-Basic (Achiever) Mattress

Sleepwell’s Pocket Spring-Basic (Achiever) Mattress is one of the most comfortable bed mattress that also happens to be the best bed mattress for couples as well. The triple-layer Sleepwell Quiltec foam tops the foam layering in this mattress. This foam gives a gentle surface feel to the mattress. The pocket springs that foam the bottom layer of the mattress are highly responsive to the spine and offer motion isolation.

These springs also give a little bounce to the mattress. The mattress is held together by a foam wall that gives the mattress durability and side seating support. The bottom air mesh is also stitched to the mattress which facilitates airflow in the mattress to keep it cool and dry in humid weather. The mattress is covered with a jacquard fabric that gives it a thick and smooth surface.

Cheer Mattress

If you are a back sleeper and want the most comfortable mattress, then Cheer Mattress is for you. This mattress has three layers of foam and is covered in excellent quality knitted fabric that gives it a smooth surface. The first foam is Sleepwell’s Quiltec foam which is known for its heat dissipation that keeps the mattress cool.

The second layer is Sleepwell Resitec foam, this foam is there to give resilience to the mattress and flexibility of movement to the one sleeping on it. The foam also ensures pressure point comfort feels medium-firm on the body. The rebonded soma makes the base of the mattress that is made up of environmentally friendly material and gives the mattress extra firmness.

UTSAV 2.0 Mattress

Sleepwell’s UTSAV 2.0 Mattress is designed to give you the best sleep, as it is made up of the best quality material. The mattress is layered with three foams and is covered in Jacquard fabric that gives it a soft yet thick upper surface. The first foam is a double-layered Sleepwell Quiltec foam that gives the mattress a plush surface feel. This foam also ensures heat dissipation and increases airflow in and out of the mattress. Beneath that comes a Soft Resitec foam that gives the mattress a gentle bounce. The PU foam that makes the base of the mattress gives it firm support, making it a comfortable mattress that feels medium-firm on the body.

These were the top most comfortable mattresses that you can choose from for your body type. When it comes to the most comfortable mattress, Sleepwell has a wide range of mattresses that not only cater to every body type but also to all age groups. All you need to do is to go to Sleepwell’s official website, select your preferences and budget bracket, and your best mattress will be right in front of you.