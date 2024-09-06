Bhatti, Bandi take helicopter ride; spark outrage on social media

Videos of the duo boarding a helicopter went viral on social media platforms. Many questioned the lack of commitment and coordination between the leaders to rescue the people stranded in floods.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 11:01 PM

Hyderabad: When people were caught in floods and pleaded with the State government to airlift them safely, no helicopter was arranged to rescue them. This was even after two Indian Air Force helicopters were arranged as standby at Hakimpet station.

Interestingly, on Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka boarded a helicopter to visit the flood affected areas in Khammam and other places.

Videos of the duo boarding a helicopter went viral on social media platforms. Many questioned the lack of commitment and coordination between the leaders to rescue the people stranded in floods.

Sharing a video on X, BRS leader Krishank Manne said “The BJP and Congress, which failed to coordinate a helicopter to rescue people during floods, is flying in a helicopter together today,”

The BJP and Congress which failed to coordinate a Helicopter to rescue people during Floods is flying in a Helicopter together today … TBJP🤝TPCC pic.twitter.com/P03R5FPKhD — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) September 6, 2024

Dr. Anil Kumar, an X user said “Helicopter is readily available for them now, but it was not available for rescue and relief during floods,”

Faheem Shaiktrs, another X user said “Bade Bhai Chote Bhai,”