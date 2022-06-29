5 must-haves in your monsoon emergency bag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:08 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Monsoon is here and so are woes. Cab drivers demanding excess fares, staying hungry in the office because food delivery sites refused to deliver food, and caught in the worst traffic jam – monsoon miseries are just endless.

So, it is better to be well prepared by keeping all the things handy in a monsoon emergency bag that will help even if you’re completely drenched or stranded in the office or caught in a traffic jam.

Here are a few things you need to keep handy:

Mobile phone charger

You’re trying to book a cab or make calls to your dear ones and your phone’s battery is draining so fast. Scary right? A phone charger and a power bank are your saviour. So don’t forget to carry them.

Snacks

During rains, most eateries refuse to deliver food due to a lack of delivery partners. Your tummy rumbles when you’re stuck in the traffic or office and snacks come in handy. Pack a tiffin dabba with fruits or some chips. If not you, it will surely help your colleagues.

Extra pair of clothing

At times, no raincoat or umbrella can ensure you are completely dry. So, avoid being stranded in drenched clothes and keep a change of clothes handy. Also, carry a shawl or sweater that will keep you warm on your way home.

Waterproof plastic ziplock

Always carry a small waterproof plastic bag with you that will help in keeping your valuables like a cell phone, charger, power bank, credit cards, and cash safe from moisture.

Basic first aid

Keep a first aid kit with band-aids, antiseptics, and pain-relieving sprays handy. Also, carry your daily or emergency medication in a pouch.