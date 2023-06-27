5 reasons to choose customizable leatherette sofas By leading luxury furniture brand Durian Furniture

India’s most loved lifestyle furniture brand Durian Furniture presents a range of customizable leatherette sofas available in more than 20 colours to choose from, which lets you create a sofa as unique as you.

Mumbai: Perhaps some of the benefits of customizable upholstery in sofas are crystal clear to everyone – what could be better than getting to create your own style? However, leatherette sofas are much more than intriguing colours. Durian Furniture has emerged with timeless leatherette sofas for you to create an inviting living space irrespective of the style of your home. Here are 5 reasons why the leatherette sofas by Durian Furniture are worth investing in.

Your Sofa, Your Way When you choose to have seating with a customizable upholstery option, you are part of an exciting journey of selecting the perfect upholstery for your chosen piece of sofa. From neutral hues to vibrant colours, it’s an extension of your personality that is showcased in your space. Indulgent and sumptuous, Durian Furniture leatherette sofas come in an array of colours to suit your space and persona. Available in more than 20 colours to choose from, one can give your home a refreshing makeover.

Comfort is the key – Breathable, premium quality leatherette ensures stress-free lounging that keeps you comfortable for hours. Whether you relax after a long day or socialize with your friends and family, their leatherette sofas make the ideal pick for a comfortable seating experience.

Family-Friendly Upholstery – Leatherette showcases anti-peel, and low-toxic properties, making it an ideal seating option for active families with kids and pets. They are easy to care for, even with one’s busy schedule.

Premium Durian-exclusive leatherette – Durian Furniture chooses from the highest grade of leatherette upholstery that stays just as new with every use. Thicker than regular leatherette, their high-quality leatherette showcases a comfortable stretch meant to keep you comfortable for long durations. Luxuriously timeless and highly durable, it effortlessly adds a lasting luxury to modern homes.

Vegan Alternative to luxurious leather – While leather sofas are the symbol of opulence, leatherette sofas offer a glamorous vegan alternative to leather sofas. With a sumptuous, buttery soft texture, and subtle sheen, Durian Furniture crafts leatherette sofas that work seamlessly in modern Indian homes.

Durian Furniture, a brand that is synonymous with high-end furniture that is made of premium quality materials and built to last, is all about the timeless design that seamlessly blends aesthetics and comfort. Their pieces are created with the modern Indian lifestyle and home in mind, and that very fact makes them ideal for the Indian consumer.

The furniture brand has set the gold standard for a truly timeless home aesthetic with its premium quality materials, construction tested for endurance and an eye for all things luxury.

