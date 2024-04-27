ABVP protests at UoH, demands revocation of event permission penalty order

The ABVP claimed that students were fined for celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: The members of ABVP at University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday staged a protest demanding revocation of an order that enabled the administration to impose penalty on students holding events without prior permission.

As per the order, a fine of Rs.1,000 was levied on to each of the student who participated in the protest including Balakrishna, president ABVP UoH, Sakshi, Secretary ABVP UoH, Angulwar Akshay and V Thulsiram.

In a video posted by ABVP UoH on X (formerly twitter), Sakshi alleged that the university administration was being cruel to students. For celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha students have been fined and some students have even been suspended from hostels and their classes.

According to official sources, earlier the university based on the recommendations of the Chief Proctor’s office issued 12 orders imposing fine on students for holding protests on the campus. Students who organized Pro-Palestine protest were also fined, they added.