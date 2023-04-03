5 reasons you can’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Gaslight’ on Disney+ Hotstar

A murder mystery thriller, it will leave you at the edge of your seats! Here are 5 reasons why you definitely can’t miss ‘Gaslight’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Who do you suspect when everyone’s the suspect? Introducing the royal world of deep dark secrets, a murder mystery and a classic whodunit. Disney+ Hotstar has just launched the psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd., and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film released on March 31 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The mind-bending, edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev, amongst others.

A murder mystery thriller, it will leave you at the edge of your seats and wanting for more! Here are 5 reasons why you definitely can’t miss director Pavan Kirpalani’s ‘Gaslight’:

Sara Ali Khan like never before

Ditching her usual style, talented actor Sara Ali Khan explores a genre like never before as she slips into the character of Misha. With her power-packed performance in this layered character, audiences are in for a treat as they are set to witness a new version of Sara Ali Khan as an actor.

A classic whodunit

Leaving us excited and at the edge of our seats, ‘Gaslight’ is a classic whodunnit that will keep you engaged and intrigued until the very end. Taking you on a journey of thrills and chills, the film is indeed the murder mystery you have been craving for.

An ensemble/ eclectic cast

Helmed by Sara Ali Khan along with the power-house of talent, Vikrant Massey, the charming Chitrangada Singh, ‘Gaslight’ also stars versatile actor Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi in engaging roles. This eclectic cast is sure to entertain you.

A royal backdrop

Shot in the beautiful palace of Wankaner in Gujarat, the film is set against a royal backdrop and takes you through a splendid palace and all that conspires around it.

A perfect psychological thriller

If you love thrillers and can’t wait to unravel the truth, you definitely cannot miss ‘Gaslight’. A perfect combination of drama, thrills and an engaging plot that is here to nudge your mind.