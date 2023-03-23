This is actor Sara Ali Khan’s favourite Biryani spot in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: For ages now, Hyderabad is known for its Biryani. This flavourful dish that originated many hundred years ago is what the city is most known for. Scores of travellers that visit the city make sure to taste this dish at least once.

While Paradise, Bawarchi, Shadab, Shah Ghouse, and Pista House are some of the popular choices for Hyderabadis to savour this dish, there are many other places in the city that serve it.

Recently, a popular restaurant called Chicha’s shared a video where actor Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has been to Hyderabad and that Chicha’s is her favourite Biryani spot in the city.

In an old video that was taken in one of the press conferences during the promotions of ‘Love Aaj Kal’, she can be seen saying that she has eaten Biryani from Chicha’s and liked it a lot. Actor Kartik Aaryan was seated beside her.

The restaurant, which is a go-to for many celebrities from Telugu film industry and others, has previously also shared some posts where the actor can be seen posing with the Chicha’s logo.

